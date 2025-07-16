Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abans Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Abans Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd and Tokyo Plast International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2025.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd and Tokyo Plast International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2025.

Abans Financial Services Ltd tumbled 10.18% to Rs 227.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8332 shares in the past one month.

 

Geojit Financial Services Ltd crashed 7.46% to Rs 76.16. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78192 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd lost 6.93% to Rs 440.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22849 shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd plummeted 6.82% to Rs 5.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44906 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd pared 6.70% to Rs 125.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 665 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

