Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd registered volume of 2383.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.16 lakh shares

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 July 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd registered volume of 2383.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.22% to Rs.64.19. Volumes stood at 36.57 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Bikaji Foods International Ltd witnessed volume of 13.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.93% to Rs.745.45. Volumes stood at 2.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd recorded volume of 6.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78219 shares. The stock gained 5.98% to Rs.3,687.50. Volumes stood at 47978 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd recorded volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26885 shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.6,875.00. Volumes stood at 58242 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 16.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.47% to Rs.661.85. Volumes stood at 7.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

