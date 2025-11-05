Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit declines 2.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit declines 2.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 15.75% to Rs 175.18 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories declined 2.98% to Rs 102.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.75% to Rs 175.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 207.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales175.18207.93 -16 OPM %43.3047.21 -PBDT135.02141.15 -4 PBT129.00134.66 -4 NP102.59105.74 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

