ABB India dispatches its first wind power converter from its Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru

ABB India dispatches its first wind power converter from its Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

ABB announced today the dispatch of its first wind power converter in India after the acquisition of Gamesa Electric power electronic business in December 2025. Manufactured and shipped from the state-of-the-art Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru, India, this milestone delivery to a wind turbine OEM reaffirms ABB's expanded commitment to the renewable energy and wind power sectors, both in India and globally.

The dispatch represents a significant step in integrating Gamesa Electric's power electronics proven wind energy conversion technologies into ABB's portfolio. Aligned with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the country's push for 'Make in India', ABB is solidifying its Indian footprint in the renewable energy sector with a strengthened focus on wind power, supported by a broader portfolio spanning utility-scale solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

 

Wind energy plays a critical role in the energy transition. By delivering advanced power conversion technologies that are locally manufactured in India and engineered for effective grid integration, we are strengthening the integration of wind power into the grid and supporting the scale-up of renewable energy worldwide," said Anoop Anand, President - Motion High Power Division, ABB India Ltd. "This also reinforces India's position as a global hub for renewable energy manufacturing and deployment, added Anoop.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

