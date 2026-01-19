Havells India consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 5587.89 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 8.08% to Rs 300.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 278.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 5587.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4888.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5587.894888.989.248.72561.27481.44452.65377.34300.78278.30

