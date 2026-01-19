Monday, January 19, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 5587.89 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 8.08% to Rs 300.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 278.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 5587.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4888.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5587.894888.98 14 OPM %9.248.72 -PBDT561.27481.44 17 PBT452.65377.34 20 NP300.78278.30 8

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

