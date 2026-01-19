Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.99%
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.99% at 836 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 4.83%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 3.62% and SignatureGlobal India Ltd slipped 2.97%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 10.27% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.84% and Nifty Infrastructure index is down 0.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.42% to close at 25585.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.39% to close at 83246.18 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:16 PM IST