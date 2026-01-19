Monday, January 19, 2026 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR slumps briefly beyond Rs 91 /$ mark during intraday moves, Recovers after IMF lifts India FY26 growth forecast

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Indian rupee slumped past RS 91 per dollar mark on Monday amid renewed concerns over global trade uncertainties accelerated foreign fund withdrawal. Investors were also concerned after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on European countries if they resisted his plan to control Greenland. Weaker greenback and lower crude oil prices also failed to support the counter. Rupee opened at Rs 90.68 and fell to a low of 91.01 before recovering slightly to end at 90.90. Recovery in INR came after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 by 70 basis points to 7.3 percent, citing strong momentum in the third quarter. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 82,898.31 before recovering significant ground to close at 83,246.18, down 324.17 points, or 0.39 percent, from its previous close. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 108.85 points, or 0.42 percent, at 25,585.50, after having hit a low of 25494.35 in intraday trade.

 

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

