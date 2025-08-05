Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5059, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 17.92% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5059, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.ABB India Ltd has eased around 13.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34923.45, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.2 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5082, down 0.52% on the day. ABB India Ltd tumbled 32.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 17.92% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 57.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Sensex, Nifty under pressure, European mrkt opens higher

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; pharma shares tumble

Siemens Energy India surges as Q3 net profit jumps 80%, order book soars

Anant Raj operationalizes 22 MW IT load capacity at Haryana-based data center campuses

Castrol India Ltd spurts 1.48%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

