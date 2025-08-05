Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siemens Energy India surges as Q3 net profit jumps 80%, order book soars

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Siemens Energy India rose 3.73% to Rs 3358 after the company reported an 80% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 263 crore in Q3 June 2025.

Revenue from operations grew 20% YoY to Rs 1,785 crore, supported by healthy order execution and a strong backlog.

New orders nearly doubled, rising 94% to Rs 3,290 crore in Q3 June 2025, reflecting robust demand in both domestic and export markets. Operational profit jumped 59% to Rs 314 crore, while margins improved to 17.6% from 13.3% last year.

The company said Q3 margins were in line with normalized levels seen in the first half, excluding one-time impacts from stamp duty and asset transfers related to Siemens.

 

To meet rising demand, Siemens Energy India announced a Rs 280 crore phased investment to expand its high-voltage switchgear capacity at its Aurangabad facility. The expansion will cater to both Indian and global markets.

For the nine months ended June 2025, net profit stood at Rs 741 crore, while revenue reached Rs 5,181 crore. During the same period, new orders were valued at Rs 10,765 crore.

Guilherme Mendonca, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Energy India, said: "Our new orders grew by an exceptional 94% on the back of a strong domestic market and rising exports. Healthy order backlog and continuous operational excellence helped us post robust results for the quarter and for the nine months of the fiscal year. We continue to add capacity in our Power Transmission business to serve the increasing demand for High-Voltage Switchgear products, not just in India but also globally."

Siemens Energy India has solutions across the entire energy value chain from power and heat generation, transmission to storage through a portfolio that includes conventional and renewable energy technology such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen as well as power generators and transformers.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

