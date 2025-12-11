Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ABB India Ltd soars 1.64%, rises for third straight session

ABB India Ltd soars 1.64%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5236.5, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.61% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% gain in NIFTY and a 6.04% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5236.5, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25894.8. The Sensex is at 84792.13, up 0.48%. ABB India Ltd has added around 6.35% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5239, up 1.58% on the day. ABB India Ltd is down 31.61% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% gain in NIFTY and a 6.04% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 61.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

