Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps sizzles after bagging contract worth Rs 444-cr from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps sizzles after bagging contract worth Rs 444-cr from MSEDCL

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Shakti Pumps (India) surged 10.05% to Rs 606.30 after the firm received letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to install off‐grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems in Maharashtra.

The empanelment falls under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM B Scheme and covers the installation of 16,025 off-grid DC solar water pumps of 3 horsepower (HP), 5 HP, and 7.5 HP capacities.

The total value of the 16,025 pumps is around Rs 443.78 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 10.56% to Rs 90.71 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 101.42 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5% YoY to Rs 666.35 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Equity Mutual Fund inflows spurt around 21% on month, debt fund inflows see sizable moderation

Seamec gains on securing $16.72 mn ONGC contract

Aurionpro soars as it launches a new intelligence platform for banks

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty scales above 25,900 level; pharma shares rally

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

