ABB India standalone net profit rises 50.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of ABB India rose 50.02% to Rs 443.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 295.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.73% to Rs 2808.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2491.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.