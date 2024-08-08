ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 41.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.13% to Rs 59.93 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of ARCL Organics rose 41.33% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.13% to Rs 59.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.59.9341.589.667.605.123.083.751.752.771.96