Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 5550.00% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5550.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.130.02 5550 OPM %-9.73-3850.00 -PBDT-0.08-1.02 92 PBT-0.21-1.18 82 NP0.18-1.30 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

