Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5550.00% to Rs 1.13 croreNet profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5550.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.130.02 5550 OPM %-9.73-3850.00 -PBDT-0.08-1.02 92 PBT-0.21-1.18 82 NP0.18-1.30 LP
