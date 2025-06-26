Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AbhiBus (ixigo's bus biz) partners with CheckMyBus to simplify bus travel in India

AbhiBus (ixigo's bus biz) partners with CheckMyBus to simplify bus travel in India

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

AbhiBus (ixigo's bus business), one of India's leading online bus ticketing platforms, has entered into a partnership with CheckMyBus, a Germany-based global intercity bus metasearch engine. Through this collaboration, CheckMyBus will integrate AbhiBus's extensive network of 4,000+ bus operators and 3.5 lakh+ routes across India, making it easier than ever for both international and domestic travellers to search and book intercity and last-mile bus journeys across the country.

CheckMyBus operates in over 90 countries, across 21 local domains and 12 languages, offering a one-stop comparison platform for intercity transport. With this integration, travellers from around the world can now access India's vast and diverse bus network on a global platform, gaining visibility into routes, schedules and prices alongside other modes of transport.

 

Speaking on this, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, This partnership is a major leap towards making India's extensive bus network more accessible to the world. By integrating with CheckMyBus, we're opening doors for international travellers to explore India with confidence, from the moment they land, all the way to their final stop. With Indian bus routes now globally discoverable, we're simplifying travel across the country and helping global explorers navigate it more affordably and effortlessly."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurionpro implements Automated Fare Collection for public transport in Egypt

Aurionpro implements Automated Fare Collection for public transport in Egypt

KNR Constructions gains after JV bags Rs 4,800-cr coal mining contract in Jharkhand

KNR Constructions gains after JV bags Rs 4,800-cr coal mining contract in Jharkhand

Dollar index tests three-year low; US data eyed

Dollar index tests three-year low; US data eyed

Cummins India launches its Battery Energy Storage Systems products

Cummins India launches its Battery Energy Storage Systems products

Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon