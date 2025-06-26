AbhiBus (ixigo's bus biz) partners with CheckMyBus to simplify bus travel in India

AbhiBus (ixigo's bus business), one of India's leading online bus ticketing platforms, has entered into a partnership with CheckMyBus, a Germany-based global intercity bus metasearch engine. Through this collaboration, CheckMyBus will integrate AbhiBus's extensive network of 4,000+ bus operators and 3.5 lakh+ routes across India, making it easier than ever for both international and domestic travellers to search and book intercity and last-mile bus journeys across the country.
CheckMyBus operates in over 90 countries, across 21 local domains and 12 languages, offering a one-stop comparison platform for intercity transport. With this integration, travellers from around the world can now access India's vast and diverse bus network on a global platform, gaining visibility into routes, schedules and prices alongside other modes of transport.
Speaking on this, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, This partnership is a major leap towards making India's extensive bus network more accessible to the world. By integrating with CheckMyBus, we're opening doors for international travellers to explore India with confidence, from the moment they land, all the way to their final stop. With Indian bus routes now globally discoverable, we're simplifying travel across the country and helping global explorers navigate it more affordably and effortlessly."
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content