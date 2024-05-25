ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 26.55 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.45% to Rs 14.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 91.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 66.56% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.