ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 26.55 crore
Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 66.56% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.45% to Rs 14.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 91.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.5519.16 39 91.1579.74 14 OPM %25.9115.19 -18.7320.96 - PBDT8.594.44 93 23.1621.51 8 PBT7.743.65 112 19.7818.51 7 NP5.333.20 67 14.4813.23 9
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

