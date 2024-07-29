ACC consolidated net profit declines 22.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 5154.89 croreNet profit of ACC declined 22.47% to Rs 361.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 466.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 5154.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5201.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5154.895201.11 -1 OPM %13.1714.82 -PBDT718.60825.60 -13 PBT486.28625.55 -22 NP361.36466.10 -22
