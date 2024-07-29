Panafic Industrials standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.180.2022.2225.000.040.050.040.050.040.05