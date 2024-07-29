Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 26.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 104.08 croreNet profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 26.95% to Rs 32.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 104.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales104.0889.69 16 OPM %35.7231.07 -PBDT46.5437.76 23 PBT43.4534.88 25 NP32.7925.83 27
