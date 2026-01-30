Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 56.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 132.93 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 56.92% to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 132.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.132.93133.1833.6836.2445.0950.2830.6043.8013.9432.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News