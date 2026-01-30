Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 56.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 56.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 132.93 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 56.92% to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 132.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales132.93133.18 0 OPM %33.6836.24 -PBDT45.0950.28 -10 PBT30.6043.80 -30 NP13.9432.36 -57

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

