Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 8.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 8.93% to Rs 333.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 366.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 2307.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2208.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2307.512208.3122.2821.06586.10542.70432.57457.21333.91366.65

