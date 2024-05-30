Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 60.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 171.35 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 93.92% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.26% to Rs 708.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 877.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping rose 60.77% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 171.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.