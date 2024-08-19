ACE edges higher after bagging equipment supply contract from Defence Ministry

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) added 3.21% to Rs 1304.70 after the company announced that it has been awarded with an order for supplying forklifts and cranes from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The company would be supplying 285 numbers for special forklifts and 6 numbers of rough terrain cranes with 30 tonne Lifting capacity to MoD.

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) is an established and reputed brand with a significant presence across diversified sectors like construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and agriculture.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 24.62% to Rs 84.18 crore on a 12.68% increase in sales to Rs 734.26 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.