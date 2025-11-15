Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.97% to Rs 411.58 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 17.27% to Rs 40.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 411.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 437.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales411.58437.73 -6 OPM %7.4610.07 -PBDT31.1547.88 -35 PBT19.8646.02 -57 NP40.8734.85 17
