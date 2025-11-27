Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 329.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 102.26% to Rs 8.94 croreNet profit of Achiievers Finance India rose 329.73% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.26% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.944.42 102 OPM %50.7831.45 -PBDT2.220.45 393 PBT2.170.44 393 NP1.590.37 330
