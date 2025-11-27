Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 0.84%

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Nifty Media index closed up 0.84% at 1460.2 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd gained 5.09%, Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 3.43% and Tips Music Ltd added 2.51%. The Nifty Media index is down 26.00% over last one year compared to the 7.99% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 0.72% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.04% to close at 26215.55 while the SENSEX added 0.13% to close at 85720.38 today.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

