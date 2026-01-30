ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 1.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.29% to Rs 496.62 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 1.47% to Rs 113.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.29% to Rs 496.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 349.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.496.62349.0189.5088.02276.47179.93156.29110.27113.71112.06

