Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 60.14% to Rs 13.11 crore

Net Loss of Shardul Securities reported to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -13.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -32.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales-13.11-32.89 60 OPM %129.14114.17 -PBDT-21.79-37.78 42 PBT-21.93-37.89 42 NP-17.26-39.94 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 36.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 36.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 464.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 464.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance