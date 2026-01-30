Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 60.14% to Rs 13.11 croreNet Loss of Shardul Securities reported to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -13.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -32.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales-13.11-32.89 60 OPM %129.14114.17 -PBDT-21.79-37.78 42 PBT-21.93-37.89 42 NP-17.26-39.94 57
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST