Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 464.38% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 690.44 croreNet profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 464.38% to Rs 180.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 690.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 601.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales690.44601.51 15 OPM %71.1168.05 -PBDT316.00157.65 100 PBT203.2246.12 341 NP180.3231.95 464
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST