Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 464.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 690.44 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 464.38% to Rs 180.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 690.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 601.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.690.44601.5171.1168.05316.00157.65203.2246.12180.3231.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News