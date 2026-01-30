Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 1157.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 134.06% to Rs 3872.60 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 1157.63% to Rs 222.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 134.06% to Rs 3872.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1654.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3872.601654.50 134 OPM %22.2135.24 -PBDT511.80281.40 82 PBT278.3076.70 263 NP222.6017.70 1158

