Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 1157.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 1157.63% to Rs 222.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 134.06% to Rs 3872.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1654.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3872.601654.5022.2135.24511.80281.40278.3076.70222.6017.70

