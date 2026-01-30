Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 36.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 1454.44 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 36.87% to Rs 812.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 593.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 1454.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1236.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1454.441236.8757.4649.401092.79547.34846.54341.97812.52593.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News