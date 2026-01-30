Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 36.87% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 1454.44 croreNet profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 36.87% to Rs 812.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 593.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 1454.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1236.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1454.441236.87 18 OPM %57.4649.40 -PBDT1092.79547.34 100 PBT846.54341.97 148 NP812.52593.66 37
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST