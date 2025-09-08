Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar Holdings places order of 2 GWh Battery Energy Storage System

ACME Solar Holdings places order of 2 GWh Battery Energy Storage System

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings has placed an order of 2 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System with leading global energy supplier - Chuzhou Lishen New Energy Technology Co., through POSCO International Corporation and China FAW Group Import and Export Co..

POSCO International is a global integrated business company based in Korea and green energy is one of the key focused business sector.

The order will be delivered in phases over the next six to ten months and would be deployed across ACME Solar's FDRE (Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy) and standalone BESS projects, scheduled for commissioning over the next 12-18 months.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

