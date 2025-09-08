Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Adani Power, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Kaynes Technology India

Stock Alert: Adani Power, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Kaynes Technology India

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 8 September 2025.

Result Today:

R M Drip Sprinklers Systems, Cedaar Textile and Housing Development and Infrastructure set to announce quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch:

Adani Power has signed an agreement with Bhutans Druk Green Power Corporation, to jointly develop a 570 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan.

Also Read

Zomato

Why is Nomura bullish on Eternal? 3 key factors for ₹370 stock target

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints positive start; Asian markets rise after Japan PM Ishiba resigns

Tata Nexon

From Hyundai to Tata Motors, here's how much cheaper cars get under GST 2.0

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

Punjab govt to allow farmers to clear sand from flood-hit fields: Sisodia

kolkata Rains, Rains

Delhi to see light rain, AQI to worsen as Rajasthan faces heavy showers

Lupin said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Dr Reddys Laboratories said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

 

Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced the acquisition of a 6.65 megawatt (MW) solar power plant located in Mandrup, Solapur, Maharashtra, from Giriraj Enterprises for a cash consideration of Rs 16 crore.

Kaynes Technology India announced that it has integrated the core team from Mustard Smartglasses as part of its strategic initiative to strengthen its presence in the augmented reality (AR) & artificial intelligence (AI) wearables segment.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has signed a 10-year exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to jointly develop hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock for the Indian market.

NTPC Green Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority to establish a green hydrogen fuelling station at the port located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HFCL secures export orders worth Rs 358 crore

HFCL secures export orders worth Rs 358 crore

Adani Power inks pact with Bhutan's state utility for 570MW hydro power project

Adani Power inks pact with Bhutan's state utility for 570MW hydro power project

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU to roll out hydrogen fuelling station at VOC port

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU to roll out hydrogen fuelling station at VOC port

BHEL inks exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

BHEL inks exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Spicejet reports dismal Q1 outcome

Spicejet reports dismal Q1 outcome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon