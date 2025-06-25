Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

This achievement follows the successful commissioning of ACME Sikar's 300 MW capacity on 23 June 2025.
The winning bid was secured under SECI ISTS XVIII Tranche, with the tariff formally adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on 30 May 2025. As per the terms of the agreement, the project is required to supply power on or before 30 June 2025.
The project also qualifies for an inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges waiver, as the scheduled commercial operations date (SCOD) falls before the June 2025 deadline, aligning with the governments incentives aimed at accelerating the operationalization of renewable energy projects.
With this latest achievement, ACME Solar's signed PPA portfolio now stands at 5,130 MW, of which 2,890 MW is already operational, and the remaining capacity is at various stages of implementation.
In addition, the company has a robust pipeline of 1,840 MW, with Letters of Award (LOA) already received. Notably, 86% of ACME Solars portfolio is tied to off-take agreements with central government enterprises, while the remaining 14% is contracted with state distribution companies (discoms).
Also Read
ACME Solar Holdings (ACML) is a renewable power generation company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) projects.
The company reported a 76.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 123.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 532.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 64.95% year on year to Rs 486.89 crore in Q4 FY25.
Shares of Acme Solar Holdings shed 0.66% to Rs 247.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content