Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Acme Solar Holdings said that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sikar Solar has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.05 per kWh (kilowatt-hour).

This achievement follows the successful commissioning of ACME Sikar's 300 MW capacity on 23 June 2025.

The winning bid was secured under SECI ISTS XVIII Tranche, with the tariff formally adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on 30 May 2025. As per the terms of the agreement, the project is required to supply power on or before 30 June 2025.

 

The project also qualifies for an inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges waiver, as the scheduled commercial operations date (SCOD) falls before the June 2025 deadline, aligning with the governments incentives aimed at accelerating the operationalization of renewable energy projects.

With this latest achievement, ACME Solar's signed PPA portfolio now stands at 5,130 MW, of which 2,890 MW is already operational, and the remaining capacity is at various stages of implementation.

In addition, the company has a robust pipeline of 1,840 MW, with Letters of Award (LOA) already received. Notably, 86% of ACME Solars portfolio is tied to off-take agreements with central government enterprises, while the remaining 14% is contracted with state distribution companies (discoms).

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550 pts, Nifty tests 25,200; HDB Financial IPO booked 14%

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED searches 10 places in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in ₹988 crore loan fraud case

drugs, pharma sector

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares up 3% on launching cancer drug Tevimbra

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI extends interbank call money market timings by 2 hours from July 1

Paresh Rawal

Hera Pheri 3 incomplete without Paresh Rawal: Sonakshi backs the internet

ACME Solar Holdings (ACML) is a renewable power generation company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) projects.

The company reported a 76.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 123.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 532.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 64.95% year on year to Rs 486.89 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Acme Solar Holdings shed 0.66% to Rs 247.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma gets UK MHRA approval for neutropenia treatment drug Dyrupeg

Aurobindo Pharma gets UK MHRA approval for neutropenia treatment drug Dyrupeg

Indices trade higher; IT shares rally

Indices trade higher; IT shares rally

D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Arihant Foundations & Housing acquires 3-acre land parcel in Chennai

Arihant Foundations & Housing acquires 3-acre land parcel in Chennai

JB Chemicals receives USFDA approval for Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets

JB Chemicals receives USFDA approval for Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon