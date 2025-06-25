Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr Lal Pathlabs strengthens its genomics capabilities with Illumina's NovaSeq X Series

Dr Lal Pathlabs strengthens its genomics capabilities with Illumina's NovaSeq X Series

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Dr Lal Pathlabs (DLPL) has expanded its genomics capabilities by adding Illumina's NovaSeq X Series to its dedicated genomics division, Genevolve. With the integration of Illumina's latest technology, DLPL can now deliver faster and more accurate genomic research insights.

The NovaSeq X system features Illumina's cutting-edge XLEAP-SBS chemistry, offering unmatched throughput, accuracy, and sustainability. The NovaSeq X Plus can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year, more than double the throughput of Illumina's previous sequencers. Its unprecedented speed, scale, and accuracy push the limits of what's possible in genetic sequencing. And its powerful technology allows users to unlock previously unimaginable discoveries and advancements.

 

With the addition of Illumina's NovaSeq X Series, we are taking another step forward in driving innovation and scientific excellence, said Mr. Shankha Banerjee, CEO, Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited. This investment allows us to broaden our capabilities and contribute meaningfully to India's evolving genomics landscape.

Launched in 2019, Genevolve has swiftly emerged as a DNA-based center of excellence. The addition of Illumina products further strengthens Genevolve's position as a pioneer in next-generation sequencing (NGS), enabling DLPL to deliver actionable, AI-powered insights with greater speed and sensitivity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

