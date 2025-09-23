Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar secures refinancing of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

Sep 23 2025

For 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings has secured domestic funding of Rs 1,000 crore for its subsidiary rated CRISIL AA- to refinance the existing debt and reduce financing cost by around 100 bps for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan. This project has an operational track record of about 6 months and consistently maintaining optimum CUF levels.

The refinancing has been secured from State Bank of India for a tenure of approximately 17 years.

Sep 23 2025

