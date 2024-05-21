Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit declines 25.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 7883.88 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 56.86% to Rs 282.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 22920.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22136.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals declined 25.59% to Rs 489.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 658.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 7883.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7819.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.7883.887819.3722920.5222136.309.2313.422.674.30704.721012.43491.56975.95636.32939.86242.66715.61489.62658.02282.22654.12