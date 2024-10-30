AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 91.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.95% to Rs 3.66 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance rose 91.91% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.95% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.662.26 62 OPM %88.5293.36 -PBDT3.291.69 95 PBT3.281.68 95 NP2.611.36 92
