Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airo Lam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Airo Lam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 51.79 crore

Net loss of Airo Lam reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 51.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.7949.95 4 OPM %35.188.15 -PBDT17.853.42 422 PBT-3.642.57 PL NP-3.241.66 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

Hackers, cybercrime, cyber crimes

Russian hackers are targeting US govt officials, defence workers: Microsoft

India china, India, China

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

Open AI

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon