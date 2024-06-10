Business Standard
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 1.66%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1036.95, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.87% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% gain in NIFTY and a 68.13% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1036.95, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23331.05. The Sensex is at 76753.58, up 0.08%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has added around 4.63% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40283.3, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.24 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 191.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

