Great Eastern takes delivery of 2015 built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier 'Jag Amol'

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company took delivery of a 2015 built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Amol of about 81,843 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q2 FY26. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

The Company's current owned fleet stands at 39 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (5 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 13 dry bulk carriers aggregating 3.13 Mn dwt.

Additionally, in Q2 FY26, the company has contracted to buy 1 secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier and 1 secondhand Suezmax crude tanker and contracted to sell 1 secondhand Suezmax crude tanker. These 3 purchase & sale transactions are expected to happen by Q3 FY26.

 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

