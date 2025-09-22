Monday, September 22, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hexaware Technologies issues update on U.S. H1B visa regulation changes

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies issued an update on U.S. H1B visa regulation changes:

"Pursuant to recent announcements by the United States authorities regarding the increase in fees applicable to new visa petitions, we wish to inform stakeholders that, based on our current assessment, the impact on the Company is expected to be immaterial.

The company has been reducing its dependency on H1B filings in the last few years. As a matter of fact, the Company has not made any fresh applications under the H-1B cap in April 2025. Given this, we do not anticipate any material financial or operational impact arising from the aforesaid regulatory changes.

 

The Company continues to maintain a strong focus on hiring local talent. This focus on localization, together with the ability to adjust and evolve global talent deployment strategies in line with changing regulations, ensures continuity of client service and resilience in the operating model."

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

