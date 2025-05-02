Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paushak standalone net profit declines 47.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Paushak standalone net profit declines 47.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 52.36 crore

Net profit of Paushak declined 47.43% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 52.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.14% to Rs 49.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 210.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales52.3653.83 -3 210.95206.26 2 OPM %30.3135.31 -28.2831.27 - PBDT15.9226.13 -39 73.7584.83 -13 PBT12.2222.51 -46 58.7870.99 -17 NP9.6018.26 -47 49.3854.35 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sportking India standalone net profit rises 58.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sportking India standalone net profit rises 58.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon