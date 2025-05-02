Paushak standalone net profit declines 47.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 52.36 croreNet profit of Paushak declined 47.43% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 52.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.14% to Rs 49.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 210.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales52.3653.83 -3 210.95206.26 2 OPM %30.3135.31 -28.2831.27 - PBDT15.9226.13 -39 73.7584.83 -13 PBT12.2222.51 -46 58.7870.99 -17 NP9.6018.26 -47 49.3854.35 -9
