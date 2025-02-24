Monday, February 24, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2117.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 36.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 6.07% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2117.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22575.95. The Sensex is at 74514.31, down 1.06%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost around 6.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8609.7, down 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.8 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2114.45, down 1.05% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd tumbled 36.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 6.07% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 96.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd up for fifth session

Benchmarks turn rangebound; Bank shares drops for 3rd day

Sensex, Nifty decline over 1%; IT shares tumble

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

