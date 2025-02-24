Gujarat Gas Ltd up for fifth session

Monday, February 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 408.7, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.93% in last one year as compared to a 2% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 408.7, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 22564.55. The Sensex is at 74546.07, down 1.02%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has dropped around 15.55% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31592, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 409.05, up 0.93% on the day. Gujarat Gas Ltd is down 27.93% in last one year as compared to a 2% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 22.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Government aims to auction as many critical mineral blocks as possible by 2031

Colab Cloud Platforms hits the roof after incorporating WOS in Maharashtra

HCG shares up as KKR set to steer the ship

Granules India rises after board OKs to acquire 100% stake in Senn Chemicals AG

Pritika Engg bags Rs 50 cr order from MNC tractor manufacturer

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

