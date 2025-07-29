Adani Green Energy gains after Q1 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 713 cr

Adani Green Energy advanced 1.38% to Rs 1,018.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 59.87% to Rs 713 crore on 35.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,741 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Revenue from power supply jumped 31% YoY to Rs 3,312 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 2,528 crore in Q1 FY25.
Cash profit increased 25% to Rs 1,744 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,394 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
EBITDA from power supply stood at Rs 3,108 crore in Q1 FY26, up 31% as compared with Rs 2,374 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin from power supply expanded to 92.8% in Q1 FY26 as against 92.6% in Q1 FY25.
Strong revenue, EBITDA and cash profit growth is primarily backed by robust greenfield capacity addition of 4.9 GW, deployment of advanced RE technologies, superior plant performance and deployment of new capacities in resource rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Energy sales jumped 42% YoY to 10,479 million units (MU) in Q1 FY26, propelled by the robust capacity additions and strong operational performance. Operational capacity rose 45% YoY to 15,816 MW AC in Q1 FY26.
Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, shared, During Q1 FY26, we added 1.6 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity, bringing our total increase to 4.9 GW over the past yearan achievement unmatched in Indias transition toward clean energy. Our investments in the massive RE development at Khavda in Gujarat as well as other resource-rich sites are delivering results both in terms of superior operational performance and industry-best EBITDA margins
We are on track to achieve our 2030 target of 50 GW RE capacity with at least 5 GW of hydro pumped storage along with battery storage. Further, battery storage is also a key part of our future strategy.
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions.
