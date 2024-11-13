Business Standard
Adani Green Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1495.35, down 1.89% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.98% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 31.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1495.35, down 1.89% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has eased around 15.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37705.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.76 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

