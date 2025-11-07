Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1047.9, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% rally in NIFTY and a 6.76% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1047.9, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25489.5. The Sensex is at 83186.98, down 0.15%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 0.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35839.5, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.13 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1057.2, down 0.65% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd tumbled 34.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% rally in NIFTY and a 6.76% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 141.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

