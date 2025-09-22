Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 2.2%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.51%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 9.99% over last one month compared to 5.02% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 2.2% today to trade at Rs 1053.75. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.51% to quote at 5495.57. The index is up 5.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd increased 1.36% and ACME Solar Holdings Ltd added 0.8% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 17.23 % over last one year compared to the 2.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 9.99% over last one month compared to 5.02% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 68036 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2091.85 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 758 on 03 Mar 2025.

Rajesh Exports tumbles after reporting dismal Q1 outcome

INR loses ground tracking firm dollar overseas

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

ONGC Corpn takes interim operational charge of CB-OS/2 Block

PNGJL expands its presence to celebrate Navratri festival

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

