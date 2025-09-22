Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 2.2%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.51%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 9.99% over last one month compared to 5.02% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX
Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 2.2% today to trade at Rs 1053.75. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.51% to quote at 5495.57. The index is up 5.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd increased 1.36% and ACME Solar Holdings Ltd added 0.8% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 17.23 % over last one year compared to the 2.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 68036 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2091.85 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 758 on 03 Mar 2025.
