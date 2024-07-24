Adani Green operationalizes 250 MW wind power project in Kutchh

Adani Green Energy said that its wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Forty One has operationalized 250 MW of wind power project at Khavda, Kutchh, Gujarat.

The plant has Indias largest and one of the worlds most powerful on-shore wind turbine of 5.2 MW capacity. With this development, the total operational capacity at Khavda is 2,250 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, the company operationalized the said plant and commenced power generation from the same from today (24 July 2024).

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.